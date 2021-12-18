Hyderabad: 5 of family attempts suicide in front of Pragathi Bhavan

Five persons of a family attempted suicide in front of Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday. A couple along with their two children doused themselves with petrol and tried to set themselves on fire.

However, the police at the spot foiled their attempt and pacified them.

The people are identified as the natives of Ibrahimpatnam of Rangareddy district. They alleged that their five acre of land has been encroached and no official has been responding even after the complaint was raised several times.

The police assured the family of resolving their issues before dispersing them.