Hyderabad: 6 held in rowdy-sheeter murder in Azampura

Six persons were arrested by the Chaderghat police on Monday in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter that took place on Saturday night. The arrested were identified as Abdul Khader (21), Mohammad Fayaz (33), Shaik Zameer (27), Abdul Sami (24), Mohammad Saif (18) and Mohammad Salman Khan (30).

The suspects said that they have known victim Mohammad Sajid for the last few years. "Sajid is said to have pelted stones on Khader and also beaten up Fayaz over some issue. Keeping the incident in mind, the gang attacked Sajid near Azam function hall railway tracks," said the police.

All the accused were caught in the wee hours of Monday and will be produced before the court.



On Saturday night, Khader's group attacked Sajid with surgical blades. Sajid suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the private hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

In June, a rowdy-sheeter was attacked by unidentified assailants at Kalapather. The victim was identified as Shahnoor Ghazi (28). He was Shahnooz who suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital. Shahnooz was involved in murder cases and other offences.