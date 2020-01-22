Hyderabad: 7-day custody to OU associate professor Kasim

The Gajwel sessions court has imposed seven-day judicial custody to professor Kasim who was arrested on the charges of alleged links with Maoists. Meanwhile, a petition filed seeking bail for the professor which is heard today by the Siddipet court.

Kasim, an associate professor in the Telugu department at Osmania University was arrested on Saturday by the Siddipet district police after they conducted raids on his residence at staff quarters at the varsity. The raids are conducted allegedly in connection with a case registered in 2016.

He was produced before the High Court which asked the government to file a counter affidavit by January 24 with the details of his arrest and adjourned the hearing.

The associate professor was recently elected as secretary of revolutionary writers association and is also the editor of Telugu newspaper 'Nadusthunna Telangana'.