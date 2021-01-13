Hyderabad: 9-member gang of dacoits held

The Cyberabad police have arrested a nine-member gang of dacoits which involved in several property offences. Two other people were also arrested for their involvement in the crime. The police seized Rs 55 lakh worth material, a firearm and Rs 9 lakh cash from their possession.

The arrested were identified as persons were Pradeep Kushwaha, Kuldeep, Madhav Singh, Dharmender Singh, Nihal Singh, Shailendra Singh, Sanjay, Dharmendra Kumar and Satybhan Singh and two others are Manish Kumar and Govula Vijay Kumar.

According to the police, Pradeep Kushwaha, a kingpin along with others obtained a car and conducted recces in the residential areas in Kondakal, Mokila, Shankarpally, Narsingi, Mallampet and RC Puram under the pretext of asking for employment at construction sites. Later, the gang returned in the night with pistol, bricks and ropes to commit the offence.

The police said that all the arrested were from Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Cyberabad commissioner of police VC Sajjanar said that a case under the PD act will be registered against them for threatening people with guns while committing the theft.