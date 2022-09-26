Hyderabad: A Death trap called Bachupally-Miyapur road

Hyderabad: Venting out their pain for commuting on road full of potholes, few commuters of the Bachupally-Miyapur road float paper boats in the form of a protest to awaken the officials for re-carpeting the death trap road to avoid accidents.

Commuters pointed that not just one pothole, but there are around seven to eight potholes on each and every stretch of the Bachupally-Miyapur road. During monsoon, in July, the roads were badly damaged and potholes are dug upto two feet deep where even huge vehicles tyre could go inside.

"This stretch falls under jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) but surprisingly when we contacted the officials, we came to know that the stretch maintenance works were handed over to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). There is no information onto which body maintains this particular area. Hence, we organised a protest to open the eyes of concerned officials and re-carpet the roads," said Vinay Vangala, social activist.

"The last time that a new road was laid in 2014 after which no works were taken up on this road. We have highlighted the issue on social media many times, but the officials never paid attention to it," said a daily commuter.

"Huge traffic snarls have been witnessed every day due to the roads full of potholes which it difficult for people to commute on these roads. There should be proper clarity on to whom we shall complain and it is high time that these roads should be re-carpeted," said RK Yadav, a daily commuter.