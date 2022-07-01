Hyderabad a preferred destination for GCCs: KTR

Hyderabad: Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Apple and Wells Fargo are the Global Capability Centres (GCCs) that have expanded in Hyderabad and made the city their second home after their headquarters, Minister for IT KT Rama Rao said during the inaugural session of Nasscom GCC Conclave-2022 here on Thursday.

He said, "Apart from these top five, we have some prominent GCCs who set up offices in last 5-7years - DBS Bank, Pepsi, Chubb, Mass Mutual, Goldman Sachs, Swiss Re, GAP, ZF, Arcesium, Advanced Auto Parts, State Street, Intel, ICE, F5 Networks, Micron, and Callaway Golf. We have done all these without IT Investment Region (ITIR)." Availability of talent, stable government/leadership, livability and infrastructure are the key reasons for the GCCs to choose Hyderabad. The government has established centres of excellence in coordination with various industry players, academic institutions and research organisations for creating necessary talent pool, KTR said.

"We are working with all large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, technology companies and operators across the globe to create Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) as the most comprehensive mobility ecosystem in India. We will reveal more details of this on July 6, 2022," KTR informed.

"Hyderabad has also a very unique - Cyberabad Security Council - an arrangement between the Police Department and the IT Industry that ensures elements such as security, women safety, traffic regulation, and cyber security in the IT corridors. We are the adjudged the safest metro statistically," he added. Uber started with an initial employee estimate of 500 in three years and they have crossed 2,000 in half the time and are still expanding.

ZF, a German multinational company in the mobility space, was inaugurated in 2017 with a target employee count of 1,000 in five years. Today, after five years, it launched their new office in Nanakramguda, with a headcount of 3,000.

Similarly, DBS that setup a GCC in 2016 with a projected headcount of 1,000 in five years have crossed 3,000 and they have even opened up a retail presence here in Hyderabad. Micron, which had setup their engineering/ R&D presence five years ago, has its largest presence globally after their headquarters here in Hyderabad.