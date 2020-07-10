Hyderabad: ACB nets Inspector, ASI for accepting bribe

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested two police officers for accepting a bribe amount of Rs 1.20 lakh from a complainant. The accused officers were B Shankaraiah (Inspector of police at Shabad police station) and K Rajender (ASI at Shabad police station).

According to the officials of ACB, the accused officers demanded the bribe amount from the complainant for doing an official favour, that is to provide police protection and to implement court order.

However, the complainant who was being harassed by the cops filed a complaint with the ACB. Based on the complaint, the officials of ACB laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed accepting the amount from the complainant.

The sleuths of ACB followed the ASI and the nexus between him and the Inspector was revealed when the ASI handed over the money to Inspector. The money was seized on the spot and chemical test was also done, in which both the cops tested positive. Apart from it, the officials of ACB also raided the house of Inspector Shankaraiah and seized a cash amount of Rs 16 lakh and various other property documents in which he was involved.

Both the officers were arrested and will be produced before the special judge for ACB cases. If any citizen is being harassed by government officials for bribe, the citizens can lodge a complaint by dialing on the ACB toll free no 1064.