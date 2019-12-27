Hyderabad: After assistant professor held for rape of student, protests erupt at college

Protests erupted at Mallareddy engineering college on Friday demanding stringent action against the assistant professor who sexually assaulted a second-year engineering student in the lab.

The protests are being carried out on behalf of the students union ABVP in the college where scores of students participated. The police also beefed up security at the college to prevent any untoward incidents.

The assistant professor Venkataiah has been arrested by the Petbasheerabad police on Tuesday. Venkataiah who was also a lab in-charge at the college called the girl to the lab and assaulted her sexually. He was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.