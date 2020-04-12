Hyderabad: AICTE asks institutions not to hold salaries

Hyderabad: Flooded with complaints of non-payment of salaries, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked the managements of its approved institutions to take steps to disburse salaries pending to the faculty and other staff members.

In a notification issued to all the institutions, council chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe noted that AICTE has been receiving complaints that some of the institutions approved by the council have not yet paid the salary of faculty and other staff.

Reminding the institutions that COVID-19 is a national emergency and the whole country is under lockdown due to its deadly spread, he said: "Non-payment of salary to staff would lead to great stress and even starvation to the families of some of the staff members."

Considering the seriousness of the prevailing situation it asked the managements to ensure that the salary of faculty and staff is released in time.