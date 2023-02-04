Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin and KTR exchanges war of words in Assembly

Hyderabad: On the second day of the Assembly session in Hyderabad, a heated exchange of words took place between AMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and Minister KTR. Speaking in the house, MLA Akbaruddin criticised the State government for not providing adequate justice to Urdu, despite declaring it as a second official language. He also inquired about the status of the construction of the mosque in the Telangana Secretariat and the conditions at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

The MLA raised questions about the lack of development in the Old City, despite the rapid progress in Hi-Tech City. He also sought clarification on the completion date for the Charminar pedestrian project and the Hyderabad Metro project. MLA Akbaruddin accused CM KCR and other ministers of not allowing them to meet and stated that he is ready to meet even the low-ranking staff for the benefit of the Telangana people.

Minister KTR responded with a strong counter argument, saying that it is not appropriate to speak without attending the BAC meeting. He added that the MIM, with only seven members, is taking up too much time to speak in the session and advised them to follow the designated timings and follow the rules in the house.