Hyderabad: Akshaya Patra feeds 1.5 lakh people a day

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday inspected the mega kitchen being run by the Akshaya Patra Foundation and made enquiries about the arrangements for assured food supply to the needy.

The senior official visited Narsingi where the Akshaya Patra Foundation has a mega kitchen. The foundation members informed him that prior to Covid 19 their foundation was supplying lunch to 45,000 people daily through the 150 Annapurna canteens in the city. After the outbreak of Corona virus, the foundation has scaled the number to around 200 centres including mobile centres and has been providing lunch and dinner to more than 1.5 lakh people daily.

Arvind Kumar went around the kitchen and studied food distribution and supply procedures. He expressed happiness at the well-maintained and hygienic kitchen. Later, he inspected the works being taken up by HGCL near Narsingi circle. He instructed officials to take up greenery works in the area within a week. He also asked them to take up plantations near Ikea Circle which would give an aesthetic look. HGCL MD Santosh, Chief Engineer HMDA BLN Reddy and other officials were present.