Hyderabad: All 3 Commissioners oversee enforcement

All the three police commissioners in the capital got down to the task of spurring their men not to brook any violations and strict implementation of lockdown is adhered to.

Anjani Kumar, the city Police Commissioner, is also moving across the city, monitoring enforcement of lockdown curbs. He visited the iconic Charminar and Madina X Roads and supervised the arrangements. Speaking to the media, he said, "For the stricter enforcement of lockdown we have increased the number of check posts in the city and the checking of vehicles will be very stringent. While conducting checks today we were shocked to see that many drivers were possessing duplicate passes, despite a stern warning from us that if anybody is found with duplicate pass, stern action will be initiated against them.

"From now on, if anyone is found to be violating the conduct of lockdown and if anyone is found to be driving on streets with duplicate pass, then their passes will be cancelled, their vehicles will be seized and criminal cases will be booked against such persons," warned the officer. He urged each and every citizen that they have to cooperate with authorities to collectively defeat the deadly virus or else the number of Covid cases will keep rising and it will wreak a havoc on society.

VC Sajjanar, the Police Commissioner of Cyberabad, inspected the areas at Kukatpally, Hi-Tec City and Madhapur areas and ensured that only the motorists who had original passes and documents were allowed to move on. Speaking to the media, he cautioned, "Starting today, the implementation will be strict and motorists without proper passes won't be allowed on streets. There were a few instances wherein citizens gathered in Kukatpally and Miyapur, but they were chased away."

Mahesh Bhagwat, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner, toured the areas of Malkajgiri and Boduppal and reviewed the situation. He noted, "The containment areas are being taken care of by us and the residents are provided with ration and essentials. They are not allowed to leave their houses at any cost. Apart from that, the areas which are not under containment were also reviewed and the motorists who came out were issued challans. Also shops were shut down to implement the complete lockdown."

He further added, "Only emergency services such as health related issues will be permitted in our area. If anybody is found to be misusing the emergency service pass, then their passes will be cancelled. Also we have the Alyte services wherein the cabs from Mahindra will be permitted to take the patients who need daily medical attention."