Hyderabad: All eyes on Arvind Kejriwal-KCR meet today

Hyderabad: Ahead of the meeting between Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP president Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, speculations are making rounds in the political circles that the meeting apart from other issues is to discuss about AAP support to the pink party during its proposed foray into Punjab and Haryana during the Lok Sabha elections.

Officially it is said that Kejriwal will meet KCR and seek the support of BRS in its fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital. As part of galvanizing the entire opposition against the BJP-led union government, the AAP leader is meeting all non-BJP ruling CMs and opposition leaders in the states. It is not known whether he would discuss the need for BRS to join the other opposition parties, including Congress at the national level. Recently, Kejriwal had a meeting with TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and other leaders. In the backdrop of this, the meeting between Kejriwal and KCR assumes importance. KCR too is in favour of a non-BJP non-Congress alternative to BJP.

Sources said that KCR will also explain his plan to promote BRS as the national party and the response he got from Maharashtra recently. The BRS chief will discuss political developments taking place in the BJP-ruled Haryana and Punjab and the chances of emerging BRS as a political stakeholder in the two states by 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders said that KCR had distributed Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of the farmers who died during the nationwide agitation against the Farm Laws.