Hyderabad: All party leaders detained at Pragathi Bhavan for staging protest

Hyderabad: Tension mounted at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad after opposition leaders gathered to stage a protest over government's failure in handling COVID-19 situation. The police detained CPI national secretary Narayana who arrived at Pragathi Bhavan in PPE kit.

With the protest call made by the opposition leaders, the police beefed up security at the residences of the Chief Minister and other prominent leaders today. CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy has been house arrested. Meanwhile, CPM leader Julakanti Rangareddy, TJS chief Kodandaram and other leaders were interrupted by the police when heading to Pragathi Bhavan.

While Kodandaram shifted to Goshamahal police station, Chada Venkat Reddy and other leaders were sent to other police stations. Kodandaram warned the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that a black flag will be hoisted over every house condemning the CM's biased decisions. Efforts of the police to house arrest Kodandaram failed after the TJS chief was not present in his residence since Thursday night.

TJS, TDP, communist and other public organisations called for the protest demanding the government to offer coronavirus tests and treatment at free of cost. "It is sad that no discussions on coronavirus were held in the cabinet meeting," the leaders said.