X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Anti-larva operation held with drones

Hyderabad: Anti-larva operation held with drones

GHMC Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu has said that anti-larva operation using drones will be taken up for all the tanks under GHMC to prevent mosquito menace.

Highlights

GHMC Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu has said that anti-larva operation using drones will be taken up for all the tanks under GHMC to prevent mosquito menace.

GHMC Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu has said that anti-larva operation using drones will be taken up for all the tanks under GHMC to prevent mosquito menace. "At present the operation is going on with five drones in Khairatabad, Secundrabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally and LB Nagar zones.

As many as 54 workers have been deputed to execute the operation. A total of 11 more drones will be pressed in to perform operation in remaining zones. Tenders will be called out for removal of hyacinth from the tanks," he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X