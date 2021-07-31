Hyderabad: Apologise to Dalits, Nagender to Eatala Rajender

Jubilee Hills: Former minister and ruling party MLA Danam Nagender on Friday criticised BJP leader Eatala Rajender on his comments on the Dalit Bandhu scheme and sought an apology. He ridiculed that Rajender was claiming big on the yet to be launched scheme.

While speaking to media persons Etala said that Etala should apologise to Dalits for his claims on the scheme. He wondered as to why the former minister got washed by some Dalit youth. "What development has he done in the segment to get his feet washed by Dalits", he asked. "Rajender should tender apologies to Dalits for insulting them," he added.

The former minister said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has planned to implement Dalit Bandhu for the empowerment of dalits. "The KCR government took up a big task to uplift the downtrodden Dalits to be in the mainstream. For this the government plans to spend huge funds of Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore", as announced by KCR," the minister added.

The TRS MLA stated that Rajender's claiming the scheme after his ouster is "ridiculous". Nagender accused the previous governments of failing to empower Dalits, and hoped that the Dalits will now be empowered by the government. He slammed the Opposition parties for resorting to criticism for political gains. "The BJP leader should tender an apology or the Dalits will teach him a lesson," he warned.