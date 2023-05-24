Hyderabad: Assembly Speaker unveils NT Rama Rao statue

Hyderabad: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy unveiled a statue of NT Rama Rao, a legendary film actor and former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, at Bahadurpally cross roads in Quthbullapur Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy described NT Rama Rao as a "Yugapurush" and said that the film actor and politician would be remembered forever.

The Speaker said that he had entered politics with the blessings of NT Rama Rao and had learnt many things, including discipline, hardwork and moral values in life by observing closely the former chief minister.

"NT Rama Rao always used to say that politics are not a business, these mean public service. He created a history by storming to power in 1983 in just nine months after forming the Telugu Desam Party. After becoming the chief minister, he had brought revolutionary changes by introducing schemes like Rs.2 per kg rice, Janata clothes, construction of permanent houses for poor and slab rate system for agriculture motor pumpsets," the Speaker recollected.

He said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was implementing the ideals of NT Rama Rao and the Telangana State had been on progressive path for the last nine years under the leadership of KCR.

Local MLA KP Vivekananda and other leaders were present.