Hyderabad: Auto drivers JAC backs YS Sharmila's new party

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto drivers JAC while welcoming the launching of new political party by YSR Sharmila has announced its decision to confer 'Telangana Nightingale' and 'Telangana Rising Star' titles soon on YS Sharmila for her bold decision to 'Live & Die' for Telangana cause in future. Besides she will be weighed in coins.

Mohd Amanullah Khan, the convenor, stated in a press statement that the JAC has also decided to support to Sharmila's proposed a 3-day hunger strike in Hyderabad from April 15, demanding that the government issue job notifications without further delay. Further, he said that he had been to Khammam day before yesterday along with some of his supporters accompanied with Sharmila and came back to the city the same night after attending the public meeting.

Khan informed that his committee members had met Sharmila at her Lotus Pond residence one month back and held talks with her and had sought her clarification on prohibition issue where upon she made it clear that YSR in fact, was in favour of enforcing prohibition in a phased manner and that her party would adopt the same policy and she also promised that her party will support the Auto Drivers just and reasonable demands and would join in the Auto Drivers Struggle directly as an when necessary.

"Auto drivers have the history of supporting NTR, KCR when they had launched new political parties before coming to power. Similarly, when the auto divers opposed any political party it lost power" said Khan. "Now that the auto drivers are supporting YSR Sharmila's party we are confident and sure that her party will come to power in next assembly elections with thumping majority," he added. Finally, he said that new party was needed to question the powers-that-be and to snatch power from wrong-doers.