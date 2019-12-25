Hyderabad: Auto-rickshaw driver held for rape attempt on transgender

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was thrashed and handed over to the police on Wednesday for attempting to rape a transgender here at Bachupally.

Getting into details, the incident occurred on Tuesday night when the victim boarded an auto-rickshaw. However, the victim alerted other transgenders and escaped from the accused.

The transgenders thrashed the accused identified as Mahesh and handed over him to Bachupally police. The police arrested him and registered a case. A probe is underway.