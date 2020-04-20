Hyderabad: Ayush ratchets up fight against Covid

Hyderabad: The Ayush department is procuring Chyawanprash in bulk quantities for Covid-19 patients admitted in various hospitals under it. Orders were placed to procure 1,000 kg of Chyawanprash Avaleha, which is regarded as popular immune boosting product.

It may be recalled the health department has notified five Ayush hospitals for Covid-19 treatment, namely Nature Cure Hospital (Begumpet), Govt Nizamia General Hospital (Charminar), Govt Ayurveda Hospital (Erragadda), Govt Ayurveda Teaching hospital (Warangal) and DK Government Homeo Hospital (Ramanthapur).

" Chyawanprash small packets, each of 50 or 100 grams, would be given to each patient and it can be used for five days easily. This will be supplied to all Ayush hospitals. It can be consumed by patients of all ages," a doctor said. Nearly 400 isolation rooms and beds will be kept available to admit the virus-infected patients.

Anu Tailam, Ayurvedic nasal drops for treatment of respiratory allergies, is also being procured by the department in large quantities Apart from giving immunity enhancers, Ayush authorities will be giving special diet that helps in increasing immunity levels in a person.

The food preparations will have increased quantities of Garlic, Ginger, Haldi, Black cumin seeds, red onion, Pulses, Ragi, Jowar and fruits like Oranges and Mosambi. Ajwain water, lemon, Dhaniyala Kashyam, Sesame Oil pulling etc would also be suggested depending upon the symptoms faced by the admitted patients.

A task force comprising senior officials has been appointed by the department to work out the treatment protocol to be given to Covid-19 patients. Similar guidelines were issued by Union Ayush ministry and states have been told to make use of it while preparing their own treatment protocol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of nation to follow Ayush ministry directions for increasing immunity levels in his last public address to the nation. In fact it is one of the seven points (Saptapadi) which he appealed to people to follow without fail during the lockdown.