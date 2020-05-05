Hyderabad: Ayush seeks government nod to treat Covid cases

Hyderabad: The Ayush wing under the Telangana health department is waiting for government orders as far as treating Covid-19 patients is concerned. As of now Ayush hospitals are only acting as quarantine centres. They are: Nature Cure hospital (Begumpet); Govt Nizamia General Hospital (Charminar); Govt Ayurveda Hospital (Erragadda); Govt Ayurveda Teaching hospital (Warangal); and, DK Government Homeo Hospital (Ramanthapur).

According to Ayush Director Alugu Varshini, the five hospitals are placed under the control of respective District Collectors to admit suspected cases under quarantine. Their hospitals are not treating or giving Ayush medicines to people in quarantine, she said. When asked about Union Ayush Ministry's guidelines for Covid-19 treatment, she stated that each state would prepare its own guidelines taking local conditions into consideration apart from considering Centre's recommendations.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people of the nation to follow Ayush ministry's directions to boost immunity. Although the Telangana government shortlisted eight hospitals, including five Ayush hospitals, for novel Coronavirus-infected patients, as of now only Gandhi hospital, which is the designated hospital, is treating patients.

Only when the 1,050-odd bed hospital is filled to the maximum that patients would be sent to other hospitals including the newly launched Gachibowli hospital. The active cases are below 600 so it would take some more time and spike in fresh positive cases for other shortlisted hospitals to witness admissions.