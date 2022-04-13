Hyderabad bags the "Tree City of the World" tag again

For the second time in a row, the capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad, has won the "Tree City of World" title again by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Food and Agriculture Organisation, also called FAO of the United Nations. Hyderabad was the first city in India to be titled as the Tree City of the World, but this year the metro city Mumbai also joined the list. Including both the cities, the FAO has also recognised 136 other cities from 21 countries across the globe which are recognised by FAO.

The FAO reports that as many as 3.50 crore trees have been planted in Hyderabad city in 500 volunteer hours. On the eve of winning the title for the second time, Rajyasabha MP Mr Santosh Kumar tweeted that the credit goes to the KCR government and their flagship programme Haritha Haram.