Hyderabad: Balapur laddu finds its way into World Records

Hyderabad: The Balapur laddu auction, which is organised every year as part of the Bhagyanagar Maha Ganapathi celebrations has now became world famous. The World Records Committee is giving an opportunity to register the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi every year in the World Records and also the Laddu prasadam winner in the auction every year will be registered in the World Records and Bharath World Records.

This was stated by the Bharath World Records President Lion KV Ramana Rao here on Sunday at Press Club in Basheerbagh. He also announced that State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has secured a place in Bharath World Records. Rao handed over the nomination papers in this regard to K Niranjan Reddy and S Srinivas Reddy in the presence of invitees at the Press Club. He said the registered World Records would be presented to KCR at a function soon. Last year, due to the corona pandemic, the laddu auction was cancelled. It was gifted to KCR by the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi organisers. In this backdrop, his name has been entered in the Bharath World Records for getting the Laddu in 2020. Rao handed over the nomination papers in this regard to Niranjan Reddy and Srinivas Reddy in the presence of invitees.

According to Rao, the proceeds of the money collected through the Balapur laddu auction are being spent on various social service programmes and for development of various temples. The laddu is believed to have many divine qualities. In 1994 a devotee purchased it in the auction for Rs 450. From then onwards, every year during the Maha Ganapti festivities, the laddu is auctioned in public and the proceeds are used for development temples and religious and philanthropic programmes. This year MLC from Kadapa district Ramesh Yadav, along with his friend Marri Shashank Reddy, won the auction and paid Rs 18.90 lakh. This amount is to be used for welfare programmes and development of temple, said Niranjan Reddy and Srinivas Reddy.

