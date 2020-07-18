Hyderabad: Banjara Hills ASI dies of coronavirus

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: An assistant sub-inspector succumbed to coronavirus while undergoing treatment here in Hyderabad. Prem Kumar who was suffering from breathlessness initially tested negative for the virus when he underwent COVID-19 tests at Naturecure hospital in Ameerpet.

Later, he was subjected to undergo CT-Scan at Neelima hospitals where the doctors confirmed infection in lungs. The doctors suspected it as a coronavirus infection and asked him to get admitted in COVID-19 hospitals. Kumar went to Naturecure hospitals but was denied admission as he tested negative in the tests. He was also denied admission into King Koti hospital due to lack of oxygen.

On Monday, Prem Kumar went to Apollo hospitals and managed to get a bed. He got COVID-19 tests done and tested positive. The ASI was put on ventilator support and succumbed to the virus on Thursday.

Prem Kumar worked in different departments with the City Police and was posted at Banjara Hills three years ago. Banjara Hills ACP Srinivas Rao expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

In the latest report, the state recorded 1,478 new Covid-19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 42,496. Around 1410 patients were discharged which took the overall recoveries to 28,705.