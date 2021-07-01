Hyderabad: Basti Dawakhana to be launched next week in Tolichowki

Karwan: Residents of Reshambagh and surrounding areas in Tolichowki have heaved a sigh of relief after the GHMC decided to set up a 'Basti Dawakhana' in the locality.

To facilitate treatment, consultancy and diagnostic services to citizens across the twin cities, the State government launched over 150 Basti Dawakhanas, specially in slums, for the benefit of the poor and needy.

The slum-dwellers of Reshambagh have been demanding a Basti Dawakhana, "as most residents are forced to approach private clinics for check-ups." And now finally, a Dawakhana has been sanctioned. Soon it will be a relief for residents for consultation, said Faheemuddin, a resident.

According to local MIM leader Haroon Farhan, after the area residents urged the MLA for the Dawakhana in the area, he represented to the civic body seeking a health and wellness centre. After his request, it was sanctioned with an amount of Rs 5.5 lakh.

"The centre is being established and I, along with District Medical Officer Dr Anuradha, inspected the work. The centre would be opened by next week after the inauguration by the local MLA," said Farhan, a party leader.