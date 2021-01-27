Hyderabad: Batasingaram logistics park to be opened tomorrow

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate Batasingaram logistics park tomorrow. Spread across 40 acres, the logistics park has been developed with a cost of Rs 40 crore in PPP mode.

The logistics park includes a warehouse unit of about 2 lakh sq ft, parking for 500 trucks, dormitory to cater 200 persons, restaurants, fuel stations, primary health centre and many more.

The park which is located on the Vijayawada highway, 7-km from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is aimed to provide an integrated one-stop facility for freight operators, third-party logistics providers, cargo handling firms and truck drivers.

The state government decided to develop the logistics facilities in and around Hyderabad through HMDA after considering the demand and activity in the logistics sector. The main objective for the development of the park is to reduce entry of multi-axle vehicle and promote organised movement of goods.

The HMDA has taken up the development of logistics parks at Mangalpally and Batasingaram in PPP mode to meet the increasing demand for facilities pertaining to freight logistics.