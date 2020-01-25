Hyderabad: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao awareness drive conducted

Musheerabad: The Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, organised an awareness programme on 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) on the occasion of National Girl Child Day at the government high school here on Friday. Senior regional director Anuradha Medoji, Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal, BJP state president Dr K Lakshman and others spoke on the occasion.



Medoji stressed the need for change in mindset of people who consider girl child as liability. "It is unfortunate that when today's women are making rapid strides in each and every field and profession, some people still think female child as a liability and male child as an asset," she lamented. She said that the programme 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,' an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims at providing new opportunities to girls to enhance their social and financial status.

Explaining various initiatives of the state government for the welfare of women, Muta Gopal said the state government was committed to empowerment of women in the state. Programmes such as KCR Kits and Mission Bhagiratha were initiated to address women issues, he said. Dr K Lakshman urged people to avail of of central government health schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.

Earlier, the visited stalls organised by SHE Teams, 1098, SAKHI and Nutrition stalls, which were aimed to sensitise people on safety and development of women. Among those who attended the programme were assistant director of ROB Hari Babu, assistant director of NIN Sylvia Fernandez, SHE Teams ACP Venkat Reddy, Ramnagar corporator Srinivas Reddy, students and staff of government school and others.