Hyderabad: Bid to raze Darul Uloom arch triggers tension said cops on alert

Hyderabad : A mild tension prevailed at Jamia Islamia Darul Uloom at Shivrampally on Wednesday after the authorities tried to demolish the arch and main gate of the religious institution as part of road widening works. The management of the institution opposed the demolition and prevented the authorities from pulling down the gate and main entrance arch of the seminary.

Renowned Islamic Scholar Maulana Mohammed Hussamuddin Sani Jafar Pasha, Ameer-e-Millat-e-Islamia, reached the spot and took strong exceptions over the behaviour of the officials.

“We will not allow anyone to bulldoze the gates or the arch for any purpose,” he added. He said officials assured that the road widening will be done without disturbing the gate or arch.

He pointed to the State government and administration for taking the decision without consulting, to demolish the mosques and madrasas for different purposes.

Maulana Jafar Pasha warned of a massive protest if the government fails to tackle such issues and save religious structures.

Maulana Jafar Pasha asked the Muslim leaders to stand with them and raise their voice against the action of the authorities.

The Mailardevpally police reached the spot and posted a picket to prevent any untoward incident.