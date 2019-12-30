Hyderabad: Bio-diversity flyover likely to be shut during night

The Bio-diversity flyover at Gachibowli which was closed in the last month will be re-opened for the traffic after a report sent to the government from the expert committee.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police are planning to take up all the measures to avoid any untoward incident in future which include restricting the vehicles on to the flyover during night time from 9 pm and open it early in the morning.

The police said that they are awaiting the report from the committee constituted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The flyover was closed on November 23 after two accidents in span of 20 days from its inauguration. However, the accidents are learned to have occured due to rash driving. An expert committee was set up to look up for what had led to the accidents.