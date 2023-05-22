Live
- Keeping coasts clean rests on every individual: IT Minister Amarnath
- Her passion makes her cross boundaries
- Shaili Singh finishes third in Golden Grand Prix athletics meet
- Visakhapatnam: Director General Naval Armament visits NAD
- At least 12 killed in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador
- Hyderabad: Education Department says helpless to act against Gurunanak, Sreenidhi
- Murray withdraws from Roland Garros to prioritise Wimbledon
- Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Need for collective voice against bid to alter status quo
- Indian women draw 1-1 with Australia, lose series 2-0
- Green ton, Rohit’s 56 guide MI to 8-wkt win over SRH
Hyderabad: Biodiversity Protection, Need of the Hour
As the world celebrates International Biodiversity Day Monday, among the top ten birding hotspots in the State of Telangana, a staggering nine are confronted with imminent threats stemming from various factors.
Hyderabad : As the world celebrates International Biodiversity Day Monday, among the top ten birding hotspots in the State of Telangana, a staggering nine are confronted with imminent threats stemming from various factors. These encompass the perils of habitat destruction, encroachment, government policies, urbanisation, adverse environmental conditions, and the detrimental actions of humanity. The precarious state of these habitats raises concerns about the future of avian species and emphasises the urgent need for concerted efforts in conservation and sustainable practices.
Speaking to The Hans India, Sriram Reddy, Birding Pals, said, “Preserving bird habitats is not just a responsibility, it’s an imperative duty that we must fulfil if we have to safeguard the ecological balance and sustainable future of our State.”