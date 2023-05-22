  • Menu
Hyderabad: Biodiversity Protection, Need of the Hour

Hyderabad: Biodiversity Protection, Need of the Hour
Highlights

As the world celebrates International Biodiversity Day Monday, among the top ten birding hotspots in the State of Telangana, a staggering nine are confronted with imminent threats stemming from various factors.

Hyderabad : As the world celebrates International Biodiversity Day Monday, among the top ten birding hotspots in the State of Telangana, a staggering nine are confronted with imminent threats stemming from various factors. These encompass the perils of habitat destruction, encroachment, government policies, urbanisation, adverse environmental conditions, and the detrimental actions of humanity. The precarious state of these habitats raises concerns about the future of avian species and emphasises the urgent need for concerted efforts in conservation and sustainable practices.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sriram Reddy, Birding Pals, said, “Preserving bird habitats is not just a responsibility, it’s an imperative duty that we must fulfil if we have to safeguard the ecological balance and sustainable future of our State.”

