Hyderabad: BJP accuses Hyderabad police of acting in partisan manner

Hyderabad: A delegation of Telangana BJP led by its State president Dr Laxman met City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Thursday and raised objection to the double standards being adopted in granting permission for the rallies.

Addressing the media after meeting the commissioner, Laxman said his party has demanded the city police not to accord permission to the proposed rally of the AIMIM on January 25, from Charminar.

The delegation comprising state party chief, BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, former MLC B Mohan Reddy and party leaders M Satyanarayana were among the others, who met the commissioner.

Laxman said the police have been liberally giving permissions to the anti-CAA rallies being organised by the AIMIM, besides, providing security to them. Expressing fears of the AIMIM would stoke communal passions on religious lines, they asked the police not to give permission to the proposed rally.

Laxman said the delegation has told the commissioner that several religious places including the Bhagyalakshmi temple are located in the Charminar area. The rally might be used by the Majlis to flare up communal passions, as it has been trying to expand its tentacles across the State by dividing people on religious lines in the name of anti-CAA.

Further, it might lead to violence as it had happened in Bhainsa town.

"Unfortunately, the ruling party is supporting the activities of the Majlis and in turn, it is trying to strengthen their religious politics across the State under the shield provided by the TRS government.

We have asked not to give approval to the rallies in which people holding national flags resorting to play religious politics to divide and provoke people."

The BJP chief urged the police not to act in a partisan manner. He stated that the police are not giving permissions to any protests and rallies to organise party activities in response to the nationwide call given by the BJP. Even, if the programmes are going to be attended by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

At the same time, the police have been liberally giving permissions to the protests, rallies and other programmes being organised by Majlis or other Muslim organisations, he mentioned.