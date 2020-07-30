Hyderabad BJP leader stresses need for safety protocols

Hyderabad: With just about some 20 days for beginning of Moharram, the city BJP leadership asked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister to initiate and organize a national 'online virtual meetings' with State governments and stake holders for Muharram events (commemoration) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spokesperson & State Executive, Special Invitee, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri brought to his notice that though Muharram is believed to be an Islamic event (commemoration), however the rituals and related processes are purely adapted from ancient time as national heritage which are contrary to other Islamic events wherein it is of Middle Eastern origin. "The month of the martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson His Holiness Imam Husain, became a part of the Indian folklore and were translated in to all Indian scheduled and unscheduled languages both in verses and practices moulded according to the taste of people.

As per the study of a popular consensus it is found and believed that Muharram in India is observed as an essential, mandatory and unbroken religious tradition in almost 4.8 lakh villages by about 60 crore Indians representing a milieu of all social-religious groups depicting Its local culture and fervour. The events and the venues of these events (commemoration) are revered and has become a part of faith of the Indians," he pointed out.

Muharram 2020 will mark the start of New Islamic Year 1442 Hijri. The expected Gregorian date of 1st Muharram 2020 is Thursday, August 20, 2020 or Friday August 21, 2020 depending on one's location and sighting of Moon of Muharram 1442.

While marking a copy to Union Home Ministry, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Minority Affairs Ministry, Firasath Ali requested for making arrangements under existing Covid-19 protocols by organising a national virtual meeting in coordination with all State governments and major stakeholders by guiding them with relevant facts with respect to the conduct of the Muharram rituals without endangering public health by following the Covid-19 Guidelines and protocols issued by the Govt. authorities and also sustain the duty to safeguard the rights of traditions of our nation.