Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao held while going to Karmanghat temple

BJP leader and Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao has been taken into preventive custody by the police while he was going to Karmanghat temple.

The MLA was on his way to the Karmanghat temple, when the police stopped him at LB Nagar and shifted him to the Ghatkesar police station. However, he was released later.

A few more persons were also taken into custody at Karmanghat where they gathered to stage a protest over last week's communal disturbance that took place after a clash between persons cattle traders and a group of cow vigilantes.

It is known that a clash erupted between two groups here at Karmanghat. On learning the MLA's visit to Karmanghat, the Ghatkesar police intervened the Raghunandan Rao's car and arrested him. On the other hand, the BJP leaders condemned the arrest of MLA Raghunandan Rao and alleged that it is injustice to arrest and lodge false cases against the BJP leaders.