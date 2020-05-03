Hyderabad: BJP, TRS governments hand in glove to hush up Covid-19 data says Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Sunday said that both BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in the State were hand-in-glove to hush up the real statistics pertaining to coronavirus infection.

Speaking to media persons after distributing sanitisers and masks in Secunderabad Assembly segment, Narayana Reddy said that the State government was not conducting Covid-19 tests in adequate quantity only to avoid the increase in number of positive cases.

"In order to see low figures, KCR government is actually trying to hide Covid-19 patients and suspects behind the curtains. They are being transformed into Covid-19 bombs.

Once the lockdown gets over, those untested and untreated patients will play havoc in the entire society," he feared.

The Congress leader said that there were multiple cases of community transmission in Telangana and other parts of the country although they never acknowledged coronavirus entering into the third stage.

There were at least 22 coronavirus positive cases in Telangana with no travel history. Instead of sounding an alert, the State government has simply entered into a denial mode.

"Doctors for Seva", an NGO, has clearly pointed out not only the 'under-testing for Covid-19 in Telangana, but also the under-reporting.

Several experts have also objected the way coronavirus suspects were kept with positive patients in the same ward," he said.