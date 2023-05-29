Hyderabad: BJP’s activities at a snail’s pace in Telangana, cadre at a loss

Hyderabad : Does the State BJPs political activities are not able to draw much public attention like its earlier programme of Praja Sangrama Yatra? Is there confusion among the party cadre and lower rung of leaders over the electoral action plans of the party? Some of these questions are coming to the fore in the party circles.

It may be mentioned here that the PSY had created sudden ripples in the State's political landscape, creating a large-scale public perception of the BJP Vs BRS equation, and BJP as an alternative to the ruling dispensation. However, the party's sudden discontinuation of the PSY after its fifth phase has brought a lull in the party.

Speaking to The Hans India, a state party leader said, "The PSY had created a new Josh in the party cadre and lower rung of leaders giving jitters to local ruling party leaders as its popularity had grown from first to fifth phase. That led to some one way or the other to create hurdles to it."

But, the PSY was planned to convert into a bus yatra from the VIth phase. However, for reasons unknown, there was no word about it. According to party sources, the programme was shelved but replaced with other activities.

The PSY's phase-after-phase activity had struck chords with crowds directly in rural areas where the BJP was perceived as not even existing.

The Telangana BJP has been agitating on several issues to corner the ruling BRS and taking on the Congress to ensure that it will remain an alternative to the BRS in the people's perception since the discontinuation of the PSY.

The significant activity that it has taken up was organising the Nirudyoga March (unemployed march) in multiple district headquarters across the State, demanding justice for 30 lakh unemployed job aspirants against the backdrop of leakage of TSPSC question papers. Though the Nirudyoga March is pulling good crowds, would it impact people vis a vis PSY? Will it give electoral dividends to the party and remain an unanswered one?

According to party sources, the PSY was a mass programme. Now we have been doing activities in a decentralised, more organised and step-by-step process to reach out to people.

"There is indeed more Josh among the party cadre and leaders at the assembly constituency level as they are directly meeting people in a month-long Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan. Earlier, the 10,000+ street corner meetings were also a great success," he added.

It is only an outsider's perception that the State BJP has slowed down in its political activity vis a vis BRS or Congress. Now, it is more a micro-level management with mass contact agenda to reach the people at their doorsteps. Expressing the party has been steadily improving where it had no or little presence earlier. For example, everyone feels BJP does not exist in Khammam. But, the participation of crows in the Nirudyog March proved otherwise, claims the State party leaders.