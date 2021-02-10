Hyderabad: Body found in a box at furniture shop at Borabanda

Hyderabad: A body was found in a box at a furniture shop in Indiranagar phase-II of a temple in Borabanda. The furniture shop has been run by one Paul since 2017.

The police suspect the involvement of Paul in the murder who is said to have not paying the rent for two years and closed the shop for the last 10 months. As the shop owner failed to pay the rent and closed the shop, the temple organizers thought of moving out the things in the shop.

However, when they entered the shop by breaking the lock, they noticed a foul smell emanating from a wooden box.

The temple organizers informed the police who rushed to the place and found a dead body in the box. The SR Nagar police registered a case and took up an investigation. The body is yet to be identified.