Hyderabad: Body of 4-year-old girl found roaside in Punjagutta

An unidentified body of four-year-old girl was found here at Dwarakapuri colony of Punjagutta here on Thursday. Locals who found the body alerted the police who rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and looking into the CCTV to identify the accused. They suspect that the assailants might have killed the girl and threw the body on the road.