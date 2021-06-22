Hyderabad: Bonalu festival to begin from July 11

Hyderabad: The month-long State festival of Ashada Masam Bonalu will be starting from July 11, following which the Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jathara Utsavala Ummidi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee plans to hold a grand celebrations this year in the wake of lockdown relaxation. The celebrations were subdued during the previous year because of the prevailing corona pandemic.

This year the Committee members have requested the State government to provide funds to the temples and also allow devotees in the temples. The Committee president Balvanth Yadav said that during previous year, the celebrations were subdued and the government had asked devotees to celebrate in their homes. "Bonum was offered by temple personnel without devotees. We requested the government to celebrate the festival on a grand scale this time and take up arrangements from now on," said Balwanth Yadav.

The traditional Bonalu has been celebrated as the State festival by the government during June-July. This year the festival will start from July 11 after the first day of Amavasya from the Golkonda Fort. The State government is yet to take a decision on celebrations as temples usually witness mass gatherings during the festival time, which comes in the way of maintaining physical distancing.

Bonalu is celebrated in different parts of the city on every Sunday of Ashada masam. The first Bonum would be presented to Golkonda Jagadamba on July 11, Bonum would be offered in Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali temple on July 25 followed by Rangam on July 26. Ghata Sthapana would be held on July 25 in Old City. The Bonalu in Old City will be held on August 1 followed by Rangam on August 2.

Golden Bonum would be offered to Jagadamba temple in Golkonda on July 11 and later to other temples in the city. The State government is slated to hold a meeting with the temple committees at 11.30 am on June 25 at MCRHRD institute. The Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that this year the festival would be celebrated on a grand scale. The government would be spending Rs 15 crore for the temples in the city.