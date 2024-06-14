Hyderabad Bonalu to be held from July 7 to August 4

The annual Bonala Utsav to begin at the Jagadambika temple in Golconda fort with the offering of Tholibonam on Sunday, July 7th. The festival, which marks the start of the Ashada month, will continue for a month with various pooja programs held at different temples in Hyderabad.

On Thursday, July 11th, the second pooja program will be conducted, followed by the third pooja on Sunday, July 14th. The fourth pooja will take place on Thursday, July 18th, with subsequent pooja ceremonies scheduled for July 21st, 25th, and 28th, as well as August 1st and 4th.



The festivities, which are a significant cultural event in the region, attract devotees from all over to offer their prayers and seek blessings from the deity. The Bonala Utsav is a time for celebration and reverence, and the various rituals and ceremonies conducted during this period hold special significance for the devotees.



As the Bonala Utsav continues to unfold over the coming weeks, it is expected to draw large crowds and create an atmosphere of joy and spirituality in Hyderabad. The culmination of the festival on August 4th will mark the end of this year's celebrations, with devotees taking home memories of a vibrant and auspicious event.