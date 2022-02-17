Hyderabad: Brain dead woman's organs save lives of 7

A woman who was declared brain dead gave a new lease of life to at least three persons by donating organs here at a Yashoda hospital of Malakpet branch on Thursday.

According to her family members, the woman, identified as Saidamma from Balanka in Nalgonda district is said to have gone into coma in her sleep and was shifted to Yashoda hospital in Malakpet.

The doctors who treated her for a week declared that she was brain dead. On learning it, the state-run organ donation initiative Jeevandhan approached the family members of the victim and persuaded them to donate her organs. Both the kidneys, liver, lungs and eye corneas of the woman were collected from the doctors and fixed them to the patients in critical conditions.

On February 16, the organs of a brain dead businessman from Hyderabad was donated. Limbani Aravind Patel, a resident of Adarshnagar in Nagole was hit by a two-wheeler while he was walking at Badangapet on February 10. He suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Yashoda Hospitals in Malakpet where he received treatment for three days. However, his health condition showed no improvement. He was declared brain dead on February 12.