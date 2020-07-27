Hyderabad breathes easy as toxic air levels fall

Hyderabad: After four months of lockdown imposed across Hyderabad, the air quality index (AQI) stands at above satisfactory levels. The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) experts say that there has been at least a 26 percent decrease in concentration of harmful particles in the air across the city in the last four months.

"Considering the measurements of the particulate matter we have observed the reduction of toxic air in the city, generally with the onset of monsoon every year, we observe certain amount of reduction in air pollution with respect to the particulate matter. However, we are not measuring not more than 12 parameters in our country," said D Prasad, Environment Scientist, (Air) TSPCB.

"The Hyderabad AQI is reportedly good in July compared to the usually observed moderate air quality. In southern parts of India, the AQI is normally in the range between good and moderate levels and marks at satisfactory levels," he added.

The major sectors that contributing to air pollution in urban Hyderabad are transport, industries, construction activities, biomass and refuse burning, re-suspension of road dust and other activities, but due to lockdown the air pollution has been drastically down recently.

The TSPCB monitors the Ambient Air Quality in different locations like HCU, IDA, Zoo park, ICRISAT and Sanathnagar according to the Indian government regulations.

The Government of India prescribes standards for 12 parameters in ambient air which are – Particulate Matter of size less than 10 microns (PM10), PM 2.5, sulfur dioxide, oxides of nitrogen, ozone, benzene, ammonia, carbon monoxide, heavy metals (Lead, Nickel and Arsenic) and Benzo(a) Pyrene. Out of the mentioned 12 parameters only two parameters are exceeding the standard in Telangana at some locations and the AQI is in between the satisfactory and moderate levels.

The AQI levels on Sunday



Location Air Quality Index (AQI) PM2.5 PM10 Air quality Level ICRISAT 10 4 8 Good Bollaram 25 21 25 Good HCU 38 38 - Good Sanathnagar 59 63 - Moderate Zoo Park 42 42 - Good



