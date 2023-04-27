Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao braces for mega Kisan Rally in Maharashtra with 12 lakh farmers

Hyderabad : After the three public meetings, the BRS has now decided to hold a mammoth rally with 10 to 12 lakh farmers in Maharashtra in June.

This was announced by the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao who was speaking to a gathering of leaders from Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal and other areas in Maharashtra who had joined the party at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. The BRS chief also said that the party would form party committees in every village in Maharashtra from May 7 to June 7.

Chandrashekar Rao said that the BRS has not come to make a leader but it has come to change India. Maharashtra has two problems of water and power… this is the same problem in the country except Telangana. He said that the country has double the water which is required. The Godavari flows from Gadchiroli but the area has a severe water crisis.

There are MLAs and MPs but what is happening, he questioned.