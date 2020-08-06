Hyderabad: Burglars steal mobile phones worth Rs 20 lakh

Hyderabad: The Uppal police on Thursday registered a case against unknown burglars who stole costly mobile phones from a mobile store in Uppal.

According to police, the store owner Azghar, opened the shop on Thursday and found that all costly mobile phones were stolen. He then filed a police complaint. Based on the preliminary investigations it was revealed that the staff of the mobile store locked the store on Wednesday night and left.

The burglars who committed the theft had zeroed in on the store already and as they got a chance they drilled the rear wall of the store and decamped with the bounty, said the police.

Moreover, the burglars also stole the cash from the cash counter and they specifically stole the costly mobiles worth Rs. 20 lakh from the store.

Nevertheless, a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated as we are analyzing the CCTV footage and trying to gather evidence, said the police.