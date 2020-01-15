Hyderabad: Cab driver stabbed to death in Banjara Hills

A man was stabbed to death here under Banjara Hills police station limits on Tuesday.

Sarvar alias Chotu, a cab driver was attacked with knives by his friends at Zaharanagar of the Gowrishankar colony. Chotu died while being shifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, the accused surrendered before the police after the murder.

The police suspected that the accused killed their friend in a drunk state. They recovered the liquor bottles from the spot and the clues team collected the details. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On December 20, 2019 - a man identified as Syed Ahmad was killed by his neighbour at Owaisi Hills in Mailardevpally. Baba (25) who used to have frequent fights with Syed for a long time had killed Syed.