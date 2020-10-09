Hyderabad: Case against go-kart organisers after student's death

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the go-karting organisers after the death of the engineering student on Thursday.

The parents of Sri Varshini alleged that negligence of go-karting organizers resulted in the accident. The girl's cousin Naresh who was also visited the centre claimed that Varshini's helmet was extremely loose when compared to them. He further said that the helmet came off while driving and her hair got tangled in the engine located behind the seat.

It is learned that Varshini had suffered serious internal injuries and her spine also injured in the mishap. She died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Meerpet inspector said that a case under section 304 of IPC has been registered against the organisers as no permission has been given to open the entertainment venues yet. The police said that the organisers will be nabbed soon. Meanwhile, the go-karting centre will remain closed until Monday.