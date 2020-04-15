Hyderabad: Cautious private hospitals insist on declaration forms

Hyderabad: A majority of private hospitals in the twin cities are asking patients to give declaration forms before they avail treatment in the hospital. This is being done across the country in the wake of an incident in Mumbai where a person who tested Covid-19 positive blamed doctor and hospital management where he underwent operation some days ago besides going to court against them.



The content of a declaration form of a hospital reads," During this lockdown to combat spread of Covid-19, I have come to the hospital by myself for an emergency treatment. I know that I am at the risk of getting infection later and I will take every precaution to prevent this from happening. I will not hold doctors and hospital staff accountable if such infection occurs to me or my accompanying persons." Also, patients are being asked in writing in the letter to take appropriate precautions and to follow prescribed protocols as not following it may endanger doctors and hospital staff who are at the risk of infection from asymptomatic persons who might be Covid-19 carriers also.

KT Devanand, CEO of a corporate hospital from the city, said that patients suffering from ailments relating to cancer, cardiac, gastro, kidney stones, asthma, delivery cases, etc are visiting the hospitals for treatment. They are being explained about the Covid-19 situation and consent letters, he said, adding that doctors and hospital interests have to be protected to avoid instances like Mumbai where the patient insisted on a surgery despite being told he can undergo it later and then blamed the hospital that too after some days after discharged from the hospital.

According to Dr C Sairam from Telangana State Oncologists Association, cancer patients have to visit the hospital for radiation or chemotherapy procedures despite lockdown. However, cancer patients have low immunity and are susceptible to infection easily unlike others. This risk is there when they visit hospitals in this Covid-19 situation and hence taking declaration forms can be understood so that. Dr N Jayalatha, Director of MNJ Cancer Hospital, said that they are running OP services as cancer patients have to regularly visit hospitals for treatment and procedures. She said they will start taking consent letters from patients in the best interests of patients, attenders and doctors. She said the hospital is distributing face masks to every patient and attendant visiting their hospital.