Hyderabad: CBSE promotes Class I-VIII students

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to promote all students studying from Classes I to VIII to the next grade and class. A CBSE communique on Thursday said that the decision was taken after consultation with the NCERT.

It said that several schools affiliated to the board had completed the examinations, evaluation and promotion process of the students who were studying in Class IX and XI, for the 2019-20 academic session. However, there are several schools which were not able to complete the same.

This includes among others, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State and Union Territory's government schools, private schools, schools located in India and abroad, etc.

"All such schools are advised to promote students of grades IX and XI to the next grades based on all the school-based assessments including project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far."

Further, if any student is unable to clear this internal process (in any number of subjects), the school may utilise this period for providing remedial interventions, and school may give the opportunity of appearing in a school-based test(s), online or offline. The promotion of such children may be decided based on such tests, it added.