Hyderabad: Centre blamed for delay in forming Krishna tribunal

Hyderabad: Condemning the attitude of the Centre for delaying the formation of Krishna Tribunal for nine years, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Friday said that BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy were speaking without understanding and without knowing facts.

Speaking to the media here, he said though the Union Cabinet decided to report an additional TOR to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, which is currently looking into the River Water Disputes Act, 1956, Section 5(1) for the transfer of Krishna water between Telangana and AP, it was sad that after a delay of nine years the decision came before the elections. It took nine years for the Centre to come out with this decision, he pointed out.

Kumar said Kishan and Bandi were claiming that the Krishna Water Tribunal was delayed because of the negligence of the State government; this is nothing but covering up their mistake. Both the BJP leaders don’t know the history of the continuous struggle of the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for distribution of the Krishna water.

‘This is a great victory for Telangana. The success achieved by KCR’s insistence’, he said. The State government on several occasions had written to the Centre regarding the dispute, Kumar recalled.