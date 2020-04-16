Hyderabad: Centre declares 9 Telangana districts as Red Zones

Hyderabad: The Union government has declared Red Zones and Orange Zones in Telangana ahead of the enforcement of a set of new guidelines, issued by the Centre on Wednesday, from April 20 in the country.

Taking serious note of the intensity of spread of deadly Coronavirus, the Centre declared Nalgonda district as Red Zone (Hotspot Cluster). Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Karimnagar and Nirmal have been declared as Red Zones (Large Outbreak) category.

A large number of positive cases have been reported in these districts. Hyderabad alone registered 50 per cent of the total cases of 520 (till Wednesday) in Telangana. The state government has already created containment zones in these highly infected red zone districts and took several measures to check the spread of virus.

The Orange Zone (Non Hotspot) districts are - Suryapet, Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Jagityal, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumurambheeem Aaifabad, Mulugu, Peddapally , Nagarkurnool , Mahbubabad, Rajanna - Siricilla and Siddipet districts. All these orange zone districts will be exempted from total lockdown by allowing some sectors to resume operations from this month end.