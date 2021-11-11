Hyderabad: CEO Shashank Goel holds special review meeting on electoral rolls

Hyderabad:Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana Shashank Goel held a special review meeting with the electoral registration officers (EROs) of Hyderabad district at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office here on Wednesday.

The CEO impressed upon the EROs to organise verification of electoral rolls by the BLOs/field-level officers by conducting house-to-house survey to identify and delete dead /shifted/duplicate voters and to take action as per circular instructions of the ECI issued on August 2, 13 and September 13 this year for preparation of clean and model electoral Roll in the State.

At the meeting, the District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar explained the work done and progress achieved under pre-revision activities, which include the publication of draft electoral roll on November 1, wide publicity among voters to verify their names and conduct of special campaign days on November 6 and 7. He said the second phrase of special campaign would be conducted on November 27 and 28 to ensure complete disposal of claims and objections.

Navin Mittal, Electoral Roll Observer of Hyderabad district and Commissioner, Collegiate and Technical Education, advised the officials to update the draft electoral rolls by taking up deletion of dead/shifted/duplicate voters and also to focus on enrolment of college students. He assured to issue suitable instructions to all college principals.